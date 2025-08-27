PM Modi speaks to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, reiterates India's support for peace in Ukraine During the call, PM Modi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb reviewed the progress in India-Finland bilateral relations, committing to enhancing cooperation in emerging fields such as quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, and reiterated India's support for peace in Ukraine. Both leaders also exchanged views on the recent meeting in Washington involving European, US, and Ukrainian leaders aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi reiterates India's support for peace in Ukraine

As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi reiterated India's consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.

At the same time, President Stubb affirmed Finland's support for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from the President of the Republic of Finland HE Alexander Stubb today. President Stubb shared his assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine in Washington on resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability," the statement read.

Both leaders review India-Finland bilateral ties

During the call, both the leaders also reviewed the progress in India-Finland bilateral relations, committing to enhancing cooperation in emerging fields such as quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

"The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Finland bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance partnership in emerging fields, including quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability. President Stubb reiterated Finland's support for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement," the statement read.

Finnish President supports AI Impact Summit

The Finnish President also expressed support for the AI Impact Summit, which India will host in 2026, reflecting the growing technological partnership between the two nations.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to the President to visit India at an early date."He also affirmed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Stubb to visit India at an early date. The leaders agreed to remain in touch," the statement added.