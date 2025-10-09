PM Modi speaks to Trump, congratulates him on 'historic' Gaza peace plan Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan and discussed the progress of India-US trade negotiations. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming weeks to strengthen bilateral ties.

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the success of the "historic Gaza peace plan." The Prime Minister described Trump as his "friend while highlighting the magnitude of the breakthrough in restoring peace in the conflict-hit region. "Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," the PM wrote on X.