In a significant diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he spoke with US President Donald Trump and congratulated him on the success of the "historic Gaza peace plan." The Prime Minister described Trump as his "friend while highlighting the magnitude of the breakthrough in restoring peace in the conflict-hit region. "Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," the PM wrote on X.
PM Modi speaks to Trump, congratulates him on 'historic' Gaza peace plan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan and discussed the progress of India-US trade negotiations. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming weeks to strengthen bilateral ties.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
PM Modi speaks to Trump, congratulates him on 'historic' Gaza peace plan
-
EC bans use of AI-generated videos during elections ahead of Bihar Assembly polls
-
Karwa Chauth: SC allows female staff to wear traditional attire instead of standard uniform
-
IND-W vs SA-W, World Cup 2025 Live: Onus on openers to take SA off to a good start in 252-run chase
Advertisement
Advertisement