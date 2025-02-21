PM Modi to inaugurate SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi today, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay to attend PM Modi will inaugurate the first SOUL Leadership Conclave at Bharat Mandapam today. The event will also host Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, marking a milestone in India-Bhutan diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday. Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also be participating in the event. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and conveyed his enthusiasm over the event and said:

“I will be inaugurating the SOUL Leadership Conclave at 10:30 AM on 21st February, at Bharat Mandapam. It is a matter of immense joy that my friend, Bhutan PM Mr. Tshering Tobgay will be gracing the conclave with his presence. @tsheringtobgay.”

Bhutanese PM lands in India ahead of conclave

Tshering Tobgay reached New Delhi on Thursday, where he was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. His visit to the event is a milestone in India-Bhutan relations, which speaks of the close diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A premier platform for thought leaders

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave, scheduled from February 21 to 22, aims to bring together influential leaders from various fields, including:

Politics

Sports

Arts and Media

Spirituality

Public Policy

Business

Social Sector

The conclave is designed to inspire young minds by allowing renowned figures to share their leadership journeys, highlighting both successes and failures. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event will foster an ecosystem of collaboration, mentorship, and thought leadership.

What is SOUL?

The School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) is a future leadership school in Gujarat committed to developing real leaders who will serve the public good. It aims to diversify India's political leadership pool by providing formal training and opportunities to individuals who exhibit merit, dedication, and enthusiasm for public service, instead of political pedigree.

The SOUL Leadership Conclave aims at preparing next-gen leaders with insights, abilities, and know-how that would allow them to successfully confront the subtle leadership challenges faced by the modern world.

In inaugurating the SOUL Leadership Conclave, India takes its first stride in building new-gen leadership that stands for integrity, vision, and inclusiveness.