Understand pain of those who lost elections: PM Modi's jibe at Congress for spreaking lies on Agniveer, MSP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cornered the Congress party for spreading lies on government schemes including Agniveer and MSP saying that the 'Grand Old Party' has made fake narratives, and lies a political weapon.

"An attempt has been made to spread anarchy by questioning the democratic process of India. The politics that was spread regarding CAA, the game of misleading the people of the country, all efforts were made to emphasise that their political motives are fulfilled. Efforts have been made to push the country into riots. A new drama has been started these days to gain sympathy. A new game is being played..."

PM Modi said he 'understands' the pain of people who lost the elections despite constantly spreading lies.

"The Congress party is openly creating new narratives and spreading new plans every day to put one caste against another...It was clearly announced from various platforms that if the result they want is not achieved, the country will be set on fire on 4th June. People will gather, anarchy will be spread and these appeals were made in large numbers. Spreading anarchy is their aim...," he said.

"This is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress. It would have been better if Congress had accepted its defeat and respected the mandate of the people but they are busy doing some 'Sirsasana' and Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the minds of the citizens of India that they have defeated us...Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai," the Prime Minister added.

"The people of this country have given a mandate to the Congress in the 2024 elections and the mandate of this country is that you sit there, sit in the opposition and when the arguments end, keep shouting," he said.

