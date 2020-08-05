PM Modi wears headgear, Silver Mukut gifted by Hanumangarhi Mandir priest | Photos

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi wears Silver Mukut from Hanumangarhi Mandir priest before heading for Ram Lalla | Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanumangarhi temple today ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

#Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple.

#Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple. https://t.co/3kYihPoJOg pic.twitter.com/ZqamphD0LY — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event.

Also Read: 32 seconds Shubh Muhurat for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan; these 5 Ratnas to be used

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage