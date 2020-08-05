Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
PM Modi wears headgear, Silver Mukut gifted by Hanumangarhi Mandir priest | Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanumangarhi temple today ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2020 12:06 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

#Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented with a headgear, silver 'mukut' and stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of 10th-century Hanuman Garhi Temple.

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event. 

