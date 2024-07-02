PM Modi's 'Sholay' film twist to attack Congress' moral victory says, 'Mausiji, teesri baar hi toh haare hai'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition over Lok Sabha election results saying Congress and its ecosystem is trying to impress upon people that they have defeated us.

Mentioning the character 'Mausiji' from the Bollywood movie 'Sholay', the Prime Minister attacked the Congress party which is considering its election performance as a moral victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister said, "teesri baar hi to haare hai, par moral victory to hai naa."

"The remarks by Congress leaders have left behind dialogues of Sholay film. You all must remember the 'Mausi' from the film Sholay... (PM enacts to take a jibe at Congress)," PM Modi said.

"People's mandate for Congress is to sit where it is, in Opposition, Congress could not cross 100-mark for three times in row," Modi said in Lok Sabha.

"Will tell Congress to not drown people's mandate in celebration of 'fake victory', it should accept people's mandate," the Prime Minister said.

"Congress and its ecosystem trying to impress upon people that they have defeated us," PM Modi added.

