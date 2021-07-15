PM Modi shares mesmerising photos of Gujarat Science City, Aquatics Gallery a day before inauguration

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Top view of Gujarat Science City a day before its inauguration by PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a host of developmental projects in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, virtually on July 16. There are some new developmental projects and works which await inauguration/public dedication -- some railway projects, new attractions at the Gujarat Science City and the newly developed Railway station at Gandhinagar and adjoining hotel.

On July 16, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Gandhinagar Railway Station and a 318 room 5-star hotel atop the railway station.

Ahead of the inauguration of a number of developmental projects, PM Modi took to Twitter and shared some mesmerising photos of Gujarat Science City, Aquatic Gallery, and other attractions.

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Top view of Gujarat Science City a day before its inauguration by PM Modi.

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Mesmerising view of Aquatics Gallery in Gujarat, a day before its inauguration by PM Modi.

In one of his tweets, the Prime Minister urged parents to take their children to

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI A look at Gujarat's Nature Park. It houses a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze.

He will also flag off the superfast weekly Gandhinagar-Varanasi train and the Baretha MEMU train. Besides that, the PM will also dedicate to the public some rail electrification as well as broad gauge conversion projects.

ALSO READ | Gandhinagar Railway Station gets a majestic makeover | In Photos

There are three new attractions that await inauguration at the Gujarat Science City. The Aquatic gallery is built at an estimated cost of Rs 264 crore. One of the attractive feature of this gallery is underwater walk-way tunnel. The other attractions are Global robotic gallery built at Rs 127 crore and a Nature Park built at Rs 14 crore.

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI The Aquatics Gallery in Gujarat, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on July 16.

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI A glimpse of Aquatics Gallery in Gujarat which will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Friday.

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Newly developed Aquatics Gallery in Gujarat. Photo shared by PM Modi on his Twitter.

Union home minister Amit Shah will also remain present virtually through video conferencing. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister of state for railways, Darshana Jardosh and other cabinet ministers of Gujarat will be physically present at these events.

The prime minister was expected to come to Gujarat in the third week of July, most probably on July 15, but that program has been changed and now the PM will be participating virtually. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani had hinted at a program that the PM would be inaugurating these projects.

ALSO READ | PM in Varanasi: Inaugurates Rudraksh convention centre, lays foundation stone of various projects | Photos

Latest India News