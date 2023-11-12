'Amazing, unforgettable': PM Modi shares Ayodhya Deepotsav pictures

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER Ayodhya was illuminated on the occasion of Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the lighting of more 22 lakh 'diyas' in the Ayodhya as 'amazing and unforgettable'.

Sharing the same on Social media platform X, he wrote, "Amazing, divine and unforgettable! The entire country is being illuminated with the millions of lamps lit during the grand deepotsav festival." The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm across India, he said.

"I wish that with the blessings of Lord Shri Ram the welfare of all the people in the country is ensured and he inspires all of them. Jai Siya Ram!" Modi said.

On Saturday, 22.23 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps), 6.47 lakh more than last year, were lit by 25,000 volunteers at the 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi along the Saryu river for the seventh edition of the Deepotsav, setting the record of lighting a large number of lamps simultaneously at one place.

Ayodhya echoed with 'Jai Shri Ram' after representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, who counted the lamps using drones, and gave the status of world record to the city.

