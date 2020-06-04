Image Source : ANI 'Samosa-khichdi' diplomacy in Modi-Morrison virtual summit, leaders share laughter moments

PM Narendra Modi in his interaction with Australian PM Scott Morrison in the first-ever India-Australia virtual summit said that it is a perfect time and opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. During their discussion, the two leaders also shared some laughter moments when Aussie PM Scott Morrison said, "it doesn't surprise me, this is how (virtually) we'd continue to meet in these circumstances. You (PM Modi) are the one who started hologram in your campaigning many years ago, maybe next time we can have a hologram of you here."

Displaying the bonhomie that the two leaders share, Morrison said, "I wish I could be there for what has become the famous 'Modi hug' and share my samosas. Next time, it will have to be the Gujarati Khichdi. I will try that in the kitchen before next time we meet in person."

#WATCH: PM Modi laughs as Australian PM Scott Morrison says,"It doesn't surprise me, this is how (virtually) we'd continue to meet in these circumstances. You are the one who started hologram in your campaigning many years ago, maybe next time we can have a hologram of you here." pic.twitter.com/fdjlbiWQC7 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

#WATCH: Australian PM Scott Morrison says, "I wish I could be there for what has become the famous 'Modi hug' & share my samosas. Next time, it will have to be the Gujarati Khichdi. I will try that in the kitchen before next time we meet in person." pic.twitter.com/d6Ikxhd7nc — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Responding to his counterpart, PM Modi said, "Your samosas has become famous in India and being discussed across the country while on Khichdi, the Gujarati's will be very happy to know this, however, it's a very common cuisine that is known by different names across the country... will be very happy to enjoy it with you.

Further addressing the summit, PM Modi said, "India is committed to strengthening its relations with Australia, it is not only important for our two nations but also for the Indo-Pacific region and the whole world."

"Our govt has taken the decision to view this COVID19 crisis as an opportunity. In India, a process of comprehensive reforms has been initiated in almost all areas. Very soon its result will be seen at the ground level," Modi said.

"This is the perfect time to further strengthen relations between India and Australia. There are endless opportunities to strengthen our friendship, it also brings with it challenges to turn this potential into reality, how our relation becomes a factor of stability for the region," the Prime Minister said.

"On behalf of the whole of India, I express my condolences to the COVID-19 affected people in Australia," PM Modi added.

Responding to PM Modi, Scott Morrison said, "I thank you (PM Modi) for your leadership not just within India but broadly throughout G20, Indo-Pacific and the stabilizing, constructive & very positive role that you have played in these very difficult times."

"I commend India on its leadership on taking Chair of WHO's executive board. This is a very important time to be chairing that board & I have no doubt that India's leadership will be critical in dealing with difficult problems globally particularly in the health area."

"We are committed to an open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and India's role in that region, our region will be critical in the years ahead. We share an ocean & we share responsibility for that ocean as well, its health, well being & security. The relationship we are forming around those issues on our maritime domain, I think is the platform for so many other things between our countries," Scott Morrison added.

ALSO READ | Call for 'famous Modi hug' from Down Under; Aussie PM Scott Morisson lauds Indian counterpart

ALSO READ | Pompeo speaks to foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, S Korea on COVID-19 situation

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage