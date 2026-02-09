'PM Modi scared to come to Parliament because of what I am saying': Rahul Gandhi Parliament Budget Session: Speaking to reporters in the Parliament premises, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that PM Modi is scared to come to the Lok Sabha because he is scared of what points and issues has been raised by him.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that there was no question of opposition MPs threatening PM Modi, but claimed that the prime minister was 'scared' to come to the House because of what he said on 2020 Galwan Valley clash citing former Army chief General MM Naravane's memoir. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the government adjourned the House because it did not want him to raise this issue in the Parliament.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament premises, he claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lied in the House, as Naravane's memoir has been published and he has its copy. Gandhi, a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency, even criticised the government over suspension of several opposition MPs.

"The Prime Minister was scared to come to the House, not because of the members, but because of what I was saying. He's still scared because he cannot face the truth. There's no question of our members attacking the Prime Minister. He should have the courage to come," Gandhi said.

"I also mentioned that if somebody said that he's going to attack the Prime Minister, then please do an FIR at once. Arrest that person. Why are you not doing that? So that's basically what's happened," Gandhi added.

The entire opposition, Gandhi said, is keen on having a discussion in the Parliament, but for that to happen, their conditions must be accepted by the government. The former Congress president further claimed that the government does not want to hold a discussion over Union Budget 2026-27 because of the recent trade deal with the United States (US).

"My guess is that the government is worried about having a debate on the budget because the issue of the US deal, the way it was done, what has happened, the impact on our farmers is going to be discussed, and the government doesn't want to do that," he said.

Parliament adjourned till Tuesday; Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday amid standoff between the government and the opposition after the latter demanded that Gandhi must be allowed to speak in the House before the beginning of a discussion on the Union Budget.

While the proceedings were underway, Sandhya Ray was in the Chair. Gandhi told Ray that an agreement between some opposition MPs and Speaker Om Birla has been reached that he would be allowed to speak in the House before the budget discussion begins. Ray, however, told Gandhi that she isn't aware about such an agreement.

At this point, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened and claimed that no such agreement has been made, adding that Birla should be present in the House if Gandhi wants to say something about the Speaker.

Later, Gandhi met Birla, telling him about the issues he wants to raise in the House. Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that Gandhi wanted to raise the issue of suspension of eight Congress MPs and other issues relating to Parliament, including the charges made against the women MPs.

