India wants to become chip maker from chip taker: PM Modi at Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar

PM Modi in Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Digital India Bhashini, Digital India Genesis, Chips to Startup (C2S) programme at Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also launched http://IndiaStack.Global, MyScheme, 'Meri Pehchaan - National Single Sign-On' in Gandhinagar.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "Today, India is working on the target of taking electronics manufacturing to more than $300 billion in the next three-four years. India wants to become a chip maker from a chip taker. Investment is increasing rapidly in India to increase the production of semiconductors."

"Be it space, mapping, drones, gaming and animation, many such sectors which are going to expand the future of digital technology, they have been opened for innovation. Provisions like IN-SPACe and new drone policy will be implemented in India in the coming years. Will give new energy to tech potential in this decade," he said.

"FinTech's endeavor is truly a solution by the people, of the people, for the people. The technology in this is India's own i.e. by the people, the countrymen made it a part of their life i.e. of the people and it made the transactions of the countrymen easy i.e. for the people," the Prime Minister said.

Further praising the role of digital technology in changing the lives of people of the country, PM Modi said India has eliminated queues by going online to provide different services.

If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward.

The country experienced this during the third industrial revolution, Modi said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating Digital India Week 2022.

"Eight to 10 years ago, we had to stand in lines (queues) for everything. We had to stand in line for birth certificates, to pay bills, for ration, for admission, for exam results, for certificates, in banks. How many lines we used to stand in? India has eliminated all lines by going online,” he said.

The central government's flagship programme Digital India has given relief to the poor from corruption and it is working for elimination of middlemen in all fields, Modi said at the event.

