  • AIMIM leader Danish Qureshi arrested by Ahmedabad Police for his alleged derogatory remarks on 'Shivling' amid Gyanvapi mosque row
  4. Amendments to National Policy on Biofuels will boost 'Make in India': PM Modi

Amendments to National Policy on Biofuels will boost 'Make in India': PM Modi

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2022 22:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels, which have been approved by the Cabinet, will encourage research in developing indigenous technologies, boost 'Make in India' and create employment opportunities.

The Union Cabinet has approved advancing the target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol by 5 years to 2025-26 as well as allowing more feedstocks for the production of biofuels in a bid to cut reliance on imported oil for meeting the country's energy needs.

The Cabinet, headed by Modi, at its meeting on Wednesday approved the amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels, an official statement said.

