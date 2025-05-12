PM Modi dedicates Operation Sindoor to India's women, salutes Armed Forces | LIVE Updates In his address to the nation on Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists for their efforts during Operation Sindoor. He thanked them on behalf of all Indians, highlighting the nation's capability and resilience.

In his address to the nation on Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and dedication of India’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists in the wake of Operation Sindoor, the recent military operation launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Reflecting on the past few days of heightened tensions, Modi said, "We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency, and the scientists. I want to thank them on behalf of all Indians."

I dedicate this bravery of armed forces to mothers, sisters and daughters of this country: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor

"Our brave soldiers have shown unparalleled valor in achieving the objectives of Operation Sindoor. Today, I dedicate their courage, their bravery, and their heroism to them. I also dedicate this heroism to every mother, sister, and daughter of our nation,” he says.

"We have seen the country's capabilities and self-restraint in the last few days. First of all, I would like to salute our armed forces, intelligence and our scientists on behalf of every citizen," he says.

Enemy has now realised consequences of removing 'sindoor' from forehead of our women; Operation Sindoor was not just a name: PM Modi

On May 7, whole world saw our resolve turn into action: PM Modi

When our missiles and drones destroyed terror sites in Pakistan, not only their buildings but their spirit was also demolished: PM Modi

Pahalgam attack was the most barbaric face of terrorism; it was a personal pain for me: PM Modi

We gave armed forces full liberty to grind terrorists into dust: PM Modi

When 'Nation First' is our resolve, steely decisions are taken: PM Modi in address to nation

More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in Indian attack: PM Modi in address to nation

Entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed into dumps by our military might: PM Modi

India has struck at heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases: PM Modi

"The terrorists removed the 'sindoor' of our sisters. That's why India annihilated the terror headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in Indian attack. Terrorists who were openly conspiring against India were openly roaming in Pakistan, but India slaughtered them in just one go. India's actions were a huge setback for Pakistan," he says

Pakistan slumped into gloom after our attack on terror camps but they dared to attack us rather than helping fight terror: PM ModI

Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn: PM Modi

We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, future will depend on their behaviour: PM Modi

Pakistan pleaded with us to stop attacks but we considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure: PM Modi

We will not see separately terrorists and their state sponsors: PM Modi in his address to nation

"Not an era of war, but also not era of terror. Zero tolerance towards terrorism a guarantee for a better world": PM Modi

Talks with Pakistan can only happen on terror and return of PoK, nothing else: PM Modi

Pakistan has to dismantle its terror infrastructure, there is no other way to peace: PM Modi.

The address came days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following four days of intense cross-border hostilities that erupted after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation was a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including 24 Indian tourists, a Nepali visitor, and a local pony handler who was killed trying to shield a tourist from the gunmen.