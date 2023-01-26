PM Modi's wish on Republic Day: 'We wish to move ahead together to make dreams of country come true'

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi

On the occasion of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished the nation and 'hoped to move ahead together.'

“Many wishes for Republic Day. This time this occasion is special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. We wish to move ahead together to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Among other leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished.

