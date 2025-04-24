'India will punish terrorists, pursue them to ends of the earth': PM Modi's strong message on Pahalgam attack Addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

New Delhi:

In his first public address following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a powerful and resolute message against terrorism. Speaking at a rally in Madhubani, Bihar, PM Modi made it clear that India will not rest until justice is served. Switching to English to amplify his message globally, he declared, "Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world — India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth."

The Prime Minister further asserted that any territory being misused for terror operations will be "destroyed," asserting India's unwavering commitment to dismantling terrorist infrastructure. Emphasising national unity, PM Modi said the entire country stands as one in the fight against terror. "India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure justice is done," he declared.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Addressing people at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. "On April 22, terrorists killed innocent people of the country in J-K's Pahalgam... The country is in mourning and in pain following this incident. We stand with the families of the victims," he said.

The Prime Minister further added, "Today, from the soil of Bihar, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by Terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times."

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

ALSO READ: Those behind Pahalgam attack will get unimaginable punishment: PM Modi's scathing warning