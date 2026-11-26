New Delhi:

India is celebrating Constitution Day on November 26, marking the historic occasion when the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India in 1949. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly, describing the Constitution as the guiding force behind the country's democratic journey. In an article published on Constitution Day, the Prime Minister also raised several politically significant issues, targeting previous governments over the Emergency, constitutional amendments, the dismissal of elected state governments and the erstwhile special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister's article touched upon women's representation in legislatures, reservation, the responsibilities of the Opposition and India's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition of obstructing legislation intended to ensure adequate representation for women in legislative bodies. "I assure the Nari Shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi recalls Constitution's adoption

November 26, 2026, marks the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The occasion is observed every year as Constitution Day to honour the historic contribution of the Constituent Assembly and reaffirm the democratic principles enshrined in the country's founding document. Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr BR Ambedkar and the other members of the Assembly were remembered by the Prime Minister for their role in shaping the Constitution.

In his article, PM Modi said India's Constitution reflected the country's civilisational heritage while establishing the institutional framework of a modern democracy. He stressed that the document should not remain confined to Parliament and the judiciary but should become an integral part of citizens' lives.

The Prime Minister also recalled his government's decision, more than a decade ago, to designate November 26 as Constitution Day. He said the initiative was intended to strengthen public awareness about the Constitution, particularly among younger generations, and connect its values with the collective consciousness of the country.

"For a nation as diverse as Bharat — with its numerous faiths, languages, customs and schools of thought — it is important that the Constitution has a resonance far beyond the precincts of Parliament and the courts. Our endeavour has been to deepen its connect with the collective consciousness of our people, especially our youth and strengthen the spirit of unity essential to India’s bright future. That is why over a decade ago, our government decided to mark November 26 as Constitution Day," the Prime Minister wrote.

PM Modi targets previous govts over Emergency and constitutional amendments

A significant portion of the Prime Minister's article focused on constitutional changes made during the early years of independent India and the Emergency period. Referring to the First Constitutional Amendment of 1951, PM Modi alleged that a government that had not received a direct electoral mandate used its majority in the Provisional Parliament to restrict fundamental freedoms.

He also questioned the timing of the amendment, pointing out that it was introduced just months before India's first general elections. According to the Prime Minister, the move was intended to influence the electoral process and suppress public opposition.

"This year marks 75 years since the First Amendment of 1951, when a government that was not popularly elected used its majority in the Provisional Parliament to restrict fundamental freedoms. Its timing, barely months before India’s first general election, proves that it was intended to influence the electoral process and stifle public opposition," PM Modi wrote in the opinion.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the 42nd Constitutional Amendment, which was introduced during the Emergency imposed in 1975. He argued that the amendment weakened institutional checks and balances by restricting judicial review and changing the distribution of powers among constitutional institutions.

"It is also 50 years since the 42nd Amendment at the height of the Emergency. This curtailed judicial review and fundamentally altered the balance of institutional powers," he added.

Taking his criticism further, PM Modi urged young Indians to examine the 38th and 39th Constitutional Amendments to understand the changes made to the constitutional framework during the Emergency. "I would also urge youngsters to study the 38th and 39th Amendments to know what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do," the Prime Minister wrote.

Article 356 misuse also finds mention in PM Modi's article

The Prime Minister also criticised the repeated invocation of Article 356, which provides for President's Rule in a state under specified constitutional circumstances. He alleged that successive governments led by one political party had frequently used the provision to remove elected state governments.

He stated that Article 356 had been imposed almost 100 times by one party, adding that a former Prime Minister alone accounted for half of those instances. His remarks brought the debate over Centre-state relations and the dismissal of elected governments back into focus.

"The repeated misuse of Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments presents another troubling chapter. One party has the dubious record of imposing Article 356 almost a hundred times, and one former Prime Minister has scored a half-century in this field," PM Modi said.

He further accused previous governments of failing to uphold the constitutional principles they were entrusted with protecting. "There have been occasions in our history when those entrusted with upholding the Constitution chose to weaken it. Ironically, they are the same people who had the opportunity to govern India for five decades," he wrote.

PM Modi invokes Article 370 and 35A, recalls J-K's special status

Another major issue raised in the article was the erstwhile special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to Articles 370 and 35A, the Prime Minister argued that these provisions prevented the complete implementation of the Indian Constitution in the region for more than seven decades. He said the arrangement had affected the constitutional rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and women in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi described the Centre's 2019 decision to withdraw the region's special status as the correction of a historical wrong.

"The makers of our Constitution had hoped that it would be implemented in letter and spirit across India. But, for over 70 years, Articles 370 and 35A did not allow the full Constitution to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, thus trampling over the rights of SC, ST, OBC communities and women. It was only in 2019 that this historical wrong was corrected," PM Modi wrote.

Article 370 was effectively abrogated in August 2019 through a series of constitutional and parliamentary measures. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was subsequently reorganised into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Women's reservation and Opposition's role in democracy

Women's political representation also featured prominently in the Prime Minister's Constitution Day message. Modi referred to the contribution of women in the making of the Constitution and argued that their role in India's democratic journey deserved greater recognition.

He accused the Opposition of preventing the passage of legislation intended to ensure adequate representation for women in legislative bodies. The Prime Minister maintained that political empowerment of women was essential to ensuring constitutional justice and equality. "I assure the Nari Shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them," PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the responsibilities of the Opposition in a parliamentary democracy. He argued that political parties should contribute to democratic processes through constructive criticism rather than disruptions. He also raised the issue of reservation, including the political debate surrounding OBC representation, while criticising the Opposition's position on the matter.

PM Modi reiterates vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047

Concluding his broader message, the Prime Minister linked the importance of constitutional values with India's ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He called for a collective commitment towards national development, stressing that the Constitution should guide both governance and citizens' responsibilities. In his view, the principles of putting India first and prioritising duties should shape the country's journey towards its centenary of independence.

In a separate post on X, PM Modi also extended Constitution Day greetings to citizens and paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly. "The gift they gave us in the form of the Constitution is a priceless legacy of Indian democracy, which will continue to guide us in fulfilling our resolve to build a developed India," he stated.

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