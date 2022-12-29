PM Modi's mother Heeraben health update: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits Ahmedabad Hospital for second time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heraben is stable now.

PM Modi's mother Heeraben health update: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ahmedabad hospital where his ailing mother Heeraben Modi has been admitted, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday morning paid a visit to inquire about her health. The CM visited the hospital on Wednesday as well.

Heeraben (100) was on Wednesday admitted to a super-specialty hospital here due to some health issues, and her condition is stable, hospital authorities said.

PM Modi visited the hospital in the afternoon to meet his ailing mother. After reaching Ahmedabad, he drove to the hospital and remained there for over an hour.

While leaving the hospital, PM Modi folded his hands in the 'namaste' pose to the crowd and waiting media persons. The PM also spoke to doctors at the hospital.

BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said Hiraben’s condition is stable and she might be discharged in a day or two.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated in the campus of the civil hospital, in the morning.

"Prime Minister's mother is admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable" said the hospital in a statement.

"She has been admitted to the hospital for a check-up. Her condition is normal. PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai is also present in the hospital," BJP MLA from Dariapur Kaushik Jain told PTI.

Hiraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Heeraben turned 100 in June this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother in Gandhinagar on June 18 to celebrate her 100th birthday. PM Modi washed his mother's feet and took her blessings on the occasion of her birthday. A puja was also held in Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar temple to mark her birthday.

“My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary,” PM Modi’s emotional blog as his mother entered her hundredth year.

PM Modi dedicated a blog to his mother, underlining her sacrifices. "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba Modi is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year.” wrote PM Modi.

A symbol of resilience

Recalling hardships his mother faced during her childhood, PM Modi said, “My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers.” At a tender age, PM Modi’s mother lost her mother. He said, “She does not even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her lap. She spent her entire childhood without her mother.”

Also Read: PM Modi visits mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar ahead of Gujarat election second phase | WATCH

Latest India News