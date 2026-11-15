PM Modi's Manila visit begins on Monday for India-ASEAN Summit | Key agenda explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Philippines' capital Manila will begin on Monday, where he would participate in the annual India-ASEAN Summit. The visit is aimed at the boosting maritime security cooperation, and enhancing the bilateral and trade ties with members countries.

Along with this, the Prime Minister would also participate in the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), which is also being hosted by the Philippines.

In a statement issued earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated that the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit would allow the member countries to review progress made in the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026–2030.

Also, it would provide them an opportunity to chart the future direction of cooperation.

"India-ASEAN relations are a central pillar of India's Act East Policy and our vision for the Indo-Pacific," the MEA release dated November 12 read. "The visit comes as India and ASEAN are celebrating 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, and will commemorate 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027."

The 21st East Asia Summit

Meanwhile, the ministry said the EAS would provide an opportunity to exchange views on matters that have regional and global importance for the ASEAN and other countries.

The East Asia Summit is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating to security and defence. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the ASEAN member states, the East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the US and Russia.

Will PM Modi meet Indian community?

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the MEA, said there is a "very strong demand" from the Indian community to meet PM Modi. Therefore, the government is trying to adjust it into his schedule.

Tandon also said a deeper India-ASEAN engagement will help both sides becoming more resilient to handle the rapid geopolitical developments.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on a significant upswing in the last few years with focus being on boosting cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence. The theme of this year's ASEAN Summit is "Navigating the Future".

(With inputs from PTI)

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