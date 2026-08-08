PM Modi's fresh outreach to Gen Z: 'Your decisions, future lives will influence our Viksit Bharat journey'

New Delhi:

In an outreach to Gen Z, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged students to keep their curiosity and desire to learn alive, saying those who continue to acquire new knowledge will be best placed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Addressing the 57th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Modi said technological advancements and shifting global dynamics are transforming industries and professions at an unprecedented pace. He said challenges can become opportunities for those who have the courage to find new solutions.

"Today, the world is changing rapidly. Nobody can say what will happen 20-30 years from now. Keep your curiosity alive in life. Keep your learning instinct alive. Those who learn, win," he said.

The Prime Minister said every generation faces its own set of challenges and carries a distinct responsibility towards the country.

He told the graduates that their decisions and contributions over the next three to four decades would play an important role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

He urged them to consider the national interest while making major decisions in their professional and personal lives and ask themselves how their work could contribute to addressing the country's needs.

Highlighting the pace of global technological change, Modi said the international strategic landscape and balance of power are evolving rapidly, largely driven by advances in technology.

"The global strategic equation is shifting swiftly. The global power balance is evolving by the moment, driven primarily by the pace of technological advancement. No one can say with certainty what the world will look like in the next 20 or 30 years..." he said.

He said graduates entering the workforce would witness major transformations in technology, industries and career paths. While the nature of work may change significantly, he stressed that continuous learning would remain crucial to staying relevant and succeeding in the future.

PM Modi highlights opportunities in research and innovation

Modi also highlighted research and innovation as a major opportunity for India's young talent, urging graduates to contribute to the country's scientific and technological progress.

"Another major possibility lies before you all, and that new opportunity is in the field of research..." he said.

He pointed to several government initiatives aimed at encouraging young researchers, including the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship, which provides opportunities for talented students to pursue advanced research.

Modi also highlighted the Research, Development, and Innovation Scheme and the establishment of the National Research Foundation, saying these initiatives are designed to strengthen India's research ecosystem and encourage the development of new ideas and technologies.

He said the government is also facilitating funding of up to Rs 1 lakh crore for the research sector, aimed at providing greater support to scientific and technological innovation.

Referring to the 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative, Modi said access to leading international research journals has been expanded across the country, including to institutions in smaller towns, without additional costs to users.

He encouraged the graduates to make the most of these opportunities and contribute to building India's capabilities in research, innovation and emerging technologies.

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