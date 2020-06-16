Masks with PM Modi's face printed on it goes on sale in Bhopal

Image Source : ANI PM Modi's face printed masks on sale in Bhopal

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, masks are the new normal. Keeping up with the current trend, Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller, from Bhopal is selling cloth masks with PM Modi's face printed on it. Undoubtedly, these masks are high on demand.

"I have sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now and demand for it is high. Masks featuring our CM also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath ji," Kunal told news agency ANI.

Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller,from Bhopal, is selling cloth masks with PM Modi's face printed on it. He says,"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now&demand for it is high. Masks featuring our CM also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi&Kamal Nath ji". pic.twitter.com/HU8owhrRgy — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Wearing masks in public is already compulsory or recommended for all in several countries, including India, Singapore, France, Spain, Germany, and Argentina, among others. A study in The Lancet on June 2 said social distancing, masks and hand hygiene do not offer complete protection on their own.

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidelines for countries earlier this month and advised: “governments to encourage the general public to wear masks where there is a widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments”.

