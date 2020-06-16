Masks with PM Modi's face printed on it goes on sale in Bhopal

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, masks are the new normal. Keeping up with the current trend, Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller, from Bhopal is selling cloth masks with PM Modi's face printed on it. Undoubtedly, these masks are high on demand.
"I have sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now and demand for it is high. Masks featuring our CM also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath ji," Kunal told news agency ANI.
Kunal Pariyani, a clothes seller,from Bhopal, is selling cloth masks with PM Modi's face printed on it. He says,"I've sold about 500-1000 Modi masks till now&demand for it is high. Masks featuring our CM also popular. I also have masks with images of Rahul Gandhi&Kamal Nath ji". pic.twitter.com/HU8owhrRgy— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
Wearing masks in public is already compulsory or recommended for all in several countries, including India, Singapore, France, Spain, Germany, and Argentina, among others. A study in The Lancet on June 2 said social distancing, masks and hand hygiene do not offer complete protection on their own.
The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidelines for countries earlier this month and advised: “governments to encourage the general public to wear masks where there is a widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments”.