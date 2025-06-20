PM Modi's convoy gives way to ambulance during roadshow in Bhubaneswar | Video PM Modi launched 105 development projects valued at over Rs 18,600 crores in Odisha and also unveiled the 'Odisha Vision Document,' which is a roadmap for the state's development goals.

Bhubaneswar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy slowed down for some time on Friday to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The roashow was held in the city as it was PM Modi's first visit to Odisha after 'Operation Sindoor'. Thousands of people had lined up on both sides of the road from the Biju Patnaik International Airport to the Janata Maidan, where the rally was held by PM Modi.

According to a video clip shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi’s convoy slowed down its speed and gave way for the ambulance to pass. After the ambulance passed by, the convoy resumed again and continued the journey.

PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 18,600 crore

On Friday, PM Modi launched 105 development projects valued at over Rs 18,600 crores in Odisha and also unveiled the 'Odisha Vision Document,' which is a roadmap for the state's development goals, centred on Odisha’s formation as a linguistic state in 2036 and India’s 100 years of independence in 2047.

PM Modi visited Odisha to commemorate one year of the BJP’s state government and flagged off new trains, including the first passenger train to Boudh district.

PM Modi declines Trump’s invitation to visit Odisha

During his address to the gathering, he said he had declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit Washington, and instead chose to come to Odisha, the sacred land of Lord Jagannath.

Addressing a rally in Bhubaneswar, Modi said, "I was in Canada for the G7 Summit when US President Trump had called me and invited me to Washington for a discussion and lunch. I thanked him for the invitation, saying I have to visit Odisha, the land of Lord Jagannath. I humbly rejected his invitation."

PM Modi had on Tuesday declined Trump's invitation to visit the US while returning from Canada, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a statement on the Modi-Trump phone call.

According to Misri’s statement, PM Modi said he could not accept the invitation due to a pre-existing schedule, and invited Trump to visit India for the Quad Summit, likely later this year.