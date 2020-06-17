PM Modi rubbishes lockdown rumours, asks CMs to get ready for Unlock 2.0

Image Source : PTI PM Modi/FILE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dismissed all speculations on reimposition of lockdown. He called upon all chief ministers to "fight rumours", allso asking states and union territories to get ready to Unlock 2.0.

The prime minister addressed chief Ministers for the second day of the 6th PM-CM video conference to decided on the strategy to fight the pandemic. He told the CMs that there is a "need" to fight the "rumours of lockdown".

Social media has been abuzz with the same after rising Covid-19 tally in metros, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

"We, now need to focus on phase 2 of the Unlock process, while at the same time, how to minimise any possibilities of harm to citizens," the prime minister told the CMs.

This was the stance taken by him even in Tuesday's meeting - the first stage of the meeting - where he gave a strong hint of further opening up of the economy while ensuring that basic rules like wearing a mask, maintaining hygiene or observing social distancing are followed strictly.

"We have to always keep in mind that the more we can stop the corona, the more it will stop growing, the more our economy will open, our offices will open, the markets will open, the means of transport will open, and so will new employment opportunities," he had said.

On Wednesday, PM Modi reiterated that India has been able to stop the exponential growth of the pandemic due to timely intervention. He stressed that in India, very few patients are in need of ICU or ventilators. However, as reported earlier by IANS, he laid special emphasis on increased testing, and the need to expand the same health infrastructure.

Key states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar and Telangana were part of Wednesday's meeting.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage