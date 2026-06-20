PM Modi releases 23rd PM-KISAN instalment: Rs 907.21 crore transferred to farmers, check status here

Kolkata:

In a significant news for the beneficiaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to the eligible farmers in Hooghly district, West Bengal. The event was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, with the support of the Government of West Bengal.

Rs 907.21 crore transferred to over 45.35 lakh beneficiaries

An amount exceeding Rs 907.21 crore was transferred to over 45.35 lakh beneficiaries in West Bengal in the 23rd instalment, taking the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the state to over Rs 15,055 crore since the launch of the scheme in 2019.Under this instalment, more than Rs 18,880 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers across the country.

PM Modi also launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) / Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in West Bengal, extending the benefits of the world's largest crop insurance scheme to the farmers of the State.During 2026-27, the initiative aims to provide insurance coverage to nearly 1.10 crore farmers across about 30 lakh hectares of agricultural land, protecting crops with an estimated insured value of Rs 28,140 crore while supporting farmers through substantial premium subsidy. To keep the premium burden on farmers low, the central and state governments will provide premium subsidies of approximately Rs 777 crore.

There is now a new freshness in air of West Bengal: PM Modi

On the occasion, PM Modi said, "There is now a new freshness in the air of West Bengal. A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here; it feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles. As if the restoration of Bengal's pride has begun. Today's event is a witness, the launch of these projects is a testament that our Bengal has set to work building its new future."

PM Kisan 23rd installment 2026: How to check status

Step 1: Visit the official PM-Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Under “Farmer’s Corner” select “Know Your Status" tab link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and security code to check PM Kisan 23rd installment 2026 status.

Step 4: OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the OTP on the portal and check payment status.

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