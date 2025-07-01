PM Modi reflects on 10 years of digital India: 'Let us build what empowers' PM Modi he pointed out that India now has over 97 crore internet connections, a significant jump from 25 crore in 2014, and has laid over 42 lakh kilometers of Optical Fibre Cable, enough to span 11 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

New Delhi:

Marking a decade since the launch of the ambitious Digital India initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday penned a blog reflecting on the transformational journey of technology in India and its wide-ranging impact on governance, economy, and everyday life.

“Ten years ago, we embarked on a bold journey into uncharted territory with great conviction,” the Prime Minister wrote, highlighting how a shift in mindset, from doubting Indians’ ability to use technology to trusting their potential, laid the foundation for one of the largest digital revolutions in the world.

Referring to past skepticism, he noted, “While decades were spent thinking that use of technology will deepen the gap between the haves and the have-nots, we changed this mindset and used technology to eliminate the gap.”

He added, “When the intent is right, innovation empowers the less empowered. When the approach is inclusive, technology brings change in the lives of those on the margins.”

Bridging the digital divide

The Prime Minister said that back in 2014, internet penetration was limited, digital literacy was low, and access to government services online was scarce. “Many doubted whether a country as vast and diverse as India could truly go digital,” he wrote.

“Today, that question has been answered not just in data and dashboards, but in the lives of 140 crore Indians,” he declared, crediting the transformation to inclusive policies and robust infrastructure.

He pointed out that India now has over 97 crore internet connections, a significant jump from 25 crore in 2014, and has laid over 42 lakh kilometers of Optical Fibre Cable, enough to span 11 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Highlighting the speed of technological expansion, PM Modi noted, “India’s 5G rollout is among the fastest in the world, with 4.81 lakh base stations installed in just two years,” extending even to remote locations such as Galwan, Siachen, and Ladakh.

He also emphasised the power of India Stack, describing it as the nation’s digital backbone that enabled services like UPI — which now handles over 100 billion transactions annually. “Around half of all real-time digital transactions happen in India,” he added.

Through Direct Benefit Transfers, Rs 44 lakh crore has been directly transferred to citizens, saving Rs 3.48 lakh crore by eliminating leakages. Landmark schemes like SVAMITVA have issued over 2.4 crore property cards and mapped 6.47 lakh villages.

Democratising opportunities

The Prime Minister also spoke about how India’s digital economy is empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Platforms like ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) and GeM (Government e-Marketplace) are helping local sellers reach national markets.

“ONDC recently crossed 200 million transactions, with the last 100 million in just six months,” he wrote, citing examples of Banarasi weavers and bamboo artisans in Nagaland who now sell directly to customers across India.

GeM has surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore in GMV within just 50 days, with 22 lakh sellers onboard, including over 1.8 lakh women-led MSMEs who have fulfilled orders worth Rs 46,000 crore.

DPI: India’s global tech offering

Highlighting the global relevance of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Modi said platforms like Aadhaar, CoWIN, DigiLocker, and FASTag are now being adopted and studied around the world.

He noted CoWIN enabled the world’s largest vaccination campaign, delivering over 220 crore QR-verifiable certificates, while DigiLocker, with 54 crore users, now holds over 775 crore documents.

Under India’s G20 presidency, the country launched the Global DPI Repository and a USD 25 million Social Impact Fund to help other nations adopt inclusive digital ecosystems.

The rise of aatmanirbhar tech and AI leadership

Calling India’s tech ecosystem a “renaissance,” Modi said, “India now ranks among the top 3 startup ecosystems in the world, with over 1.8 lakh startups.”

He emphasized India’s growing strength in AI talent, supported by initiatives like the USD 1.2 billion India AI Mission. “India has enabled access to 34,000 GPUs at globally unmatched prices — less than USD 1 per GPU hour — making it not just the most affordable internet economy, but also the most affordable compute destination,” he wrote.

India, he said, champions “humanity-first AI” and is establishing Centres of Excellence nationwide.

Looking ahead: India as global digital leader

The Prime Minister concluded his message with a forward-looking vision: “The next decade will be even more transformative. We are moving from digital governance to global digital leadership, from India-first to India-for-the-world.”

“Digital India has not remained a mere government program, it has become a people’s movement,” he said. “It is central to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and making India a trusted innovation partner to the world.”

Encouraging young innovators and entrepreneurs, he wrote, “Let us build what empowers. Let us solve what truly matters. Let us lead with technology that unites, includes, and uplifts.”