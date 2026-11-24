Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with the two leaders discussing ways to deepen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership amid expanding cooperation and new trade opportunities. The conversation focused on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in defence and advanced technologies, as the two countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.

During the call, PM Modi and Merz reviewed the progress made in their bilateral engagement and expressed satisfaction over the momentum in ties. They also discussed the potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to create fresh avenues for boosting trade and investment between India and Germany, as per an official release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The two leaders further exchanged views on regional and international developments and reiterated their commitment to working together towards global peace, stability and a rules-based international order.

India-Germany ties and trade opportunities in focus

The discussions come at a significant moment in India-Germany relations, with both countries completing 75 years of diplomatic ties this year. The two sides have been working to expand their partnership across a range of strategic and economic areas, including defence, technology, clean energy, trade and investment.

The leaders noted that the India-EU FTA could further strengthen economic engagement by creating new opportunities for businesses, investors and bilateral trade. While the agreement is between India and the European Union, its expected impact on trade flows and investment prospects also presents opportunities for closer economic ties between New Delhi and Berlin.

Modi and Merz held a similar discussion in September

The latest conversation follows a telephone interaction between PM Modi and Merz on September 10, when the two leaders had also reviewed the India-Germany Strategic Partnership in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. During their September conversation, both leaders had stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, advanced technologies, clean energy, defence, education and talent mobility. They had also discussed international developments and underscored the importance of working together to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

India-Germany relations

Germany is one of India's most important partners in Europe. India was also among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany after the Second World War on March 7, 1951, with ties deepening across trade, defence, clean energy, and technology. The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The strategic partnership between India and Germany has been further strengthened with the launch of Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC) in 2011, at the level of Heads of Government (HoG). As the 3rd and 4th largest economies in the world, respectively, Germany and India share a robust economic and developmental partnership. Besides strong economic ties, both countries have a shared interest in upholding democratic values, the rules-based international order and multilateralism, as well as the reform of multilateral institutions. Both sides have also acknowledged the need to further deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation to jointly address global security challenges.

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