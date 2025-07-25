PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Maldives, meets President Muizzu PM Modi had arrived in the Maldives on Friday, after concluding his two-day visit to the UK. Upon arrival in the Maldives, PM Modi was received by Muizzu and he was welcomed with a traditional dance performance by children.

Male:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, shortly after receiving a ceremonial welcome at the Republic Square in the capital city of Male. The Prime Minister was accompanied by External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior government officials.

PM Modi had arrived in the Maldives on Friday, after concluding his two-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK), during which the historic free trade agreement (FTA) was signed between the two nations. Upon arrival in the Maldives, PM Modi was received by Muizzu and he was welcomed with a traditional dance performance by children.

"Landed in Malé. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come," he said in a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) earlier in the day.

"The Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in furthering friendship between India and the Maldives. Happy to have interacted with members of the diaspora and I thank them for the warm welcome," he said in another post.

Why PM Modi's Maldives visit is important?

The Prime Minister's visit to the Maldives is considered crucial because the ties between New Delhi and Male had deteriorated over the last few years under Muizzu's rule. However, his visit is expected to break the ice between the two countries.

Recently, Abdulla Shahid - former Maldives foreign affairs minister - had welcomed PM Modi's two-day visit to the country, expressing his happiness that the ties between New Delhi and Male are slowly improving. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shahid said PM Modi's visit "goes beyond symbolism" as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Maldives.

"This goes beyond symbolism because recently we have had a very unfortunate diplomatic strain between the Maldives and India because of the narrative that the current government used during the elections," he told ANI.

It must be mentioned that PM Modi is going to be the guest of honour at the Maldivian Independence Day celebrations on July 26. Besides, he will also inaugurate multiple India-assisted development projects in the Maldives.

Also Read - UPI, trade, diplomacy: How PM Modi's Maldives visit signals a fresh start in bilateral ties | Explained