PM Modi recalls LK Advani's role in building BJP as he enters 100th year, says he 'nurtured generations'

New Delhi:

As veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani turned 99 on Sunday (November 8), entering the 100th year of his life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a detailed tribute highlighting his political journey and enduring contribution to the country.

In his article, Modi recalled key milestones in Advani's life, including the Partition, the Emergency, his iconic Ram Rath Yatra and his role in building and strengthening the BJP. The Prime Minister described the veteran leader's contribution to India as "everlasting".

Sharing the article on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote that as a youngster in 1947, Advani experienced the pain of leaving behind his world in Sindh, yet rebuilt his life "without bitterness." That trait, he said, defined Advani's work in strengthening the Jana Sangh and building the BJP. The article was published in various national dailies as well.

'Give principle of Nation First'

"His tenures as BJP President saw the Congress falling sharply from 400 to below 200 in 1989 and the BJP becoming the single largest party for the first time in 1996. Advani Ji nurtured generations of Karyakartas and gave the Party a clear foundation rooted in the principle of Nation First," wrote the PM.

He identified two qualities that set Advani apart: his ideological clarity and intellectual sharpness, and "the manner in which he exposed the pseudo-secularism propounded by a large section of the Indian polity for many years."

An RSS Pracharak who first worked in Rajasthan, Advani moved to the capital and began working closely with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "History shows that it is rare for two towering political leaders to work together for several decades, cooperating without becoming competitors. Advani Ji and Atal Ji set a remarkable example. Together, they changed the course of Indian politics," he wrote.

Advani became Chairman of the Delhi Metropolitan Council in 1967, and began his parliamentary innings in 1970. He served as Leader of Opposition in both Houses and later from the treasury benches.

"The Delhi that Advani Ji came to was coming to terms with the horrors of Partition. He immersed himself in making the Jana Sangh stronger. In 1967, Advani Ji became the Chairman of the Delhi Metropolitan Council, where he worked alongside the late Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji (who became Chief Executive Councillor). In 1970, Advani Ji’s Parliamentary innings began. His interventions have won appreciation across the political spectrum. He made a mark as an MP and later, as Leader of Opposition in both houses and from the treasury benches too. Despite parliamentary commitments, he frequently travelled across India meeting people," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi recalled the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, when Advani contested from two seats, including Gandhinagar. Describing it as "a homecoming of sorts," given his father's settlement in Kutch after Partition and his earlier Rajya Sabha tenure from Gujarat, PM Modi said he helped prepare Advani's nomination papers and assisted in the campaign. As a Gandhinagar voter, he said he voted for Advani on numerous occasions.

Calling the Emergency a "watershed" in Advani's life, PM Modi said he was at the forefront of "saving democracy".

"His experiences found their way into his book, ‘A Prisoner's Scrap-Book.’ One part of that book, titled ‘A Tale of Two Emergencies’, beautifully explained the striking similarities between the events in India starting June 1975 and those in Nazi Germany in 1933," he said.

Describing Advani as a "fiery Opposition leader but an equally excellent administrator", PM Modi said that, "as Deputy Prime Minister and one of India’s longest-serving Home Ministers, he was instrumental in strengthening India’s security apparatus. His work in improving the lives of our security forces is remembered with great fondness. His unequivocal stand against terrorism ensured India got a tough anti-terror law."

Turning to Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra, PM Modi described it as "an iconic moment" that "changed the course of Indian society for the better."

"I consider it a privilege that I got the opportunity to be involved in this Yatra from the ideation stage to execution. Being present at Somnath when the Yatra began was particularly special. A Yatra can be very demanding, requiring long hours, constant travel, physical endurance and an ability to remain focused despite fatigue. Advani Ji embodied this endurance," he said.

He also recalled Advani's arrest in Bihar and the BJP's withdrawal of support from the Chimanbhai Patel Government in Gujarat, which he said sent a message that there would be no compromise on ideology and the Ram Temple.

"Many of our senior leaders and Karyakartas took an oath that, come what may, a Ram Temple will be built. And, years later, with the blessings of the people of India, a grand Mandir for Prabhu Shri Ram became a reality in Ayodhya," he wrote.

PM Modi highlighted Advani's simplicity, recalling that after the Navnirman Movement he stayed in Junagadh for a month as an ordinary Karyakarta preparing for Assembly elections. He described Advani as a "voracious reader" who goes carefully through newspapers, an enthusiastic film critic and a fan of cinema and theatre. His sense of history is reflected in his book, 'My Country My Life.'

"Advani Ji always remained in touch with Sindhi culture. Another effort he undertook was the popularisation of Sindhu Darshan Puja near Leh. I myself had been to one Puja with Advani Ji and George Fernandes Ji," he said.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Advani's wife, Kamla Advani, as "a constant source of strength and support throughout his public life."

BJP to celebrate Advani's 100th birthday with special event

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a special programme at its Central Office on Sunday to mark the 100th birthday of the veteran party leader.

The programme, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali, will be attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Advani's daughter Pratibha Advani, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, along with several other senior party leaders.

"Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji's 100th birth anniversary and the occasion of Diwali Pavan Diwas. Venue: BJP Central Office, New Delhi," BJP announced on its official X handle.

The event will commemorate Advani's inspirational life, his dedication to the nation, his contribution to the party organisation and his long journey in public service.

All about LK Advani

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan), Lal Krishna Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a swayamsevak in 1942. He went on to become one of the most influential leaders in the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), playing a pivotal role in its rise as a major national political force.

Advani served as the BJP's national president for three separate terms — from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998 and 2004 to 2005 — making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its formation in 1980. He was instrumental in expanding the party's organisational network across the country.

His nationwide Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 marked a major turning point in Indian politics and helped expand the BJP's political reach.

Advani served as Union Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 and as Deputy Prime Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government from 2002 to 2004. His political career also included several decades in Parliament, during which he held key positions in the government and the party.

In recognition of his contribution to public life, Advani was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 and the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2024. President Droupadi Murmu presented the country's highest civilian honour to him in March 2024.

Advani remains a senior figure in the BJP and an important part of the party's political history, having played a central role in shaping its growth and influence over several decades.

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