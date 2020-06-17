Sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain, India will defend every inch of its territory: PM Modi

Image Source : ANI Sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain, India will defend every inch of its territory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesfday called an all-party meeting to discuss the alarming situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

In the meeting, PM Modi assured the nation that the sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers will not go in vain.

He said, "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated."

"India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply, be it any kind of situation," he added.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observe two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.

Monday's face-off was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the face-off.

