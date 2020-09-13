Image Source : PTI PM Modi reacts on Raghuvansh Prasad's death: 'Left a void in political sphere of Bihar and country'

Paying condolences on the death of veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his demise has left a deep void in the political sphere of Bihar and the country. Prasad's recent resignation from the RJD founded and headed by Lalu Prasad has left political waters in Bihar astir. He also wrote an open letter, a day later, addressed to Prasads arch rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculations about his future moves.

"He (Raghuvansh Prasad Singh) was in the news for the last 3-4 days. I was worried about his health and used to check his medical updates. There was a lot of introspection happening...the principles he began with..the people with whom he started off...it wasn't possible for him to move on the same path. His mind was struggling...and he expressed it in the letter too," the prime minister said.

"His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country," Modi said today.

Singh died around 11am due to breathlessness and other complications, Kedar Yadav, who remains by the side of the septuagenarian. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. Singh's wife had died earlier.

Singh had fallen critically ill late Friday night and was put on a ventilator in ICU in the AIIMS. Earlier in June he had tested positive for COVID and was admitted at AIIMS Patna. He was taken to AIIMS in the national capital recently following post COVID complications.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind said Singh's death was tragic. "An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers," the President wrote on Twitter.

