Image Source : INDIA TV 'Bharat Ki Aastha Mey Ram Hai': PM Modi hails Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan as Golden Moment in History | 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech during the Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony, has hailed this day as one which will live long in India's glorious history. PM Modi said that not only is history being created on this day, but also being repeated. Ram Mandir groundbreaking ceremony took place today in Ayodhya where several top political and religious names were present. Apart from the Prime Minister himself, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also spoke from the podium. Uma Bharti, Sadhvi Ritambhara were among the members of the original Ram Janmabhoomi movement which was started by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contemporary and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.

Advani, 92, was not invited because of his age and the threat of the coronavirus pandemic that loomed large over the entire nation, let alone the proceedings in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister, in his speech, referred to the members of the original Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He said that where ever they are they are watching this historic development.

PM Modi's speech in 10 points

'Jai Siyaram'. This call is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion: PM Narendra Modi. A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying in a tent. Today Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries: PM Narendra Modi. It is my good fortune that I was invited to witness this historical moment... From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath...today entire country is immersed in Lord Ram: PM Modi "Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," says PM Modi. With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed: PM Modi I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity: PM Narendra Modi We'll have to remember that whenever mankind believed in Lord Ram, progress took place. Whenever we deviated from path, doors to destruction opened. We'll have to keep everyone's sentiments in mind. We've to ensure everyone's development with support & trust of all: PM Modi This is a historic day and will long be remembered in India's glorious history: PM Modi From India to Nepal, from Sri Lanka to Malaysia, every country has its own Ramayan. Lord Rama is present everywhere. Whenever humanity followed Lord Ram, development took place; we have to take care of everyone's sentiments: PM Modi

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage