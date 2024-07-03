PM Modi raises Bengal flogging incident in Rajya Sabha, slams Opposition for being silent on issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition for not talking about the public flogging of a woman in West Bengal and the Sandeshkhali incidents. While responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, he recounted the recent brutal assault on a woman for allegedly being involved in an 'extra-marital relationship' in West Bengal. The video had gone viral and also sparked widespread outrage against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal.

Recounting the incident, the Prime Minister accused the Opposition of having a "selective approach" towards crime against women. "The Opposition's selective attitude on atrocities against women is very worrying...I have seen a video from Bengal on social media where a woman was being beaten...The incident which happened in Sandeshkhali...But even the senior leaders of the Opposition have not said a word about it." he told in Rajya Sabha.

The man seen in a viral video beating up the woman with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', purportedly a TMC leader of Chopra area. He was later arrested on July 30. Tajmul was produced before a local court and was remanded to five days of police custody.

PM hails people for rejecting politics of deceit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the people of the country for rejecting the politics of deceit, defeating propaganda and putting a stamp of victory on the politics of trust in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said that the National Democratic Government (NDA) will fight against poverty over the next five years.

Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha during PM's speech

It should be mentioned here that I.N.D.I.A bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to intervene during PM's reply to a discussion on motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament. However, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, did not heed to his requests, leading to I.N.D.I.A block MPs, raising slogans and asking for the LoP to be allowed to speak. The Prime Minister continued his speech amid the slogan-shouting.

