PM's security breach in Punjab: Supreme Court to hear tomorrow plea seeking probe, future security

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea to ensure there is no breach in the security of the prime minister in the future. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission that a serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday.

After that, the prime minister returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

“We will list it tomorrow as the first item,” the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said on Thursday.

PM Modi's Punjab visit was cut short on Wednesday after a "major security lapse" as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

The prime minister also could not attend a rally in Ferozepur.

"The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes have been postponed and not cancelled," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the Ferozepur public meeting.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma alleged that the state police were instructed to prevent people from attending Modi's rally and a large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police in connivance with the protesters.

"A government which cannot ensure law and order has no right to rule and does not deserve to be given a second chance," the state BJP chief said at the rally.

