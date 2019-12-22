Image Source : PTI PM Modi publicly contradicted Shah's stand on pan-India NRC, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly contradicted the home minister's stand on the proposed nationwide implementation of NRC. Banerjee said that comments made by her and Modi on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC are in the public domain, and people will decide who is right or wrong.

"Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you (PM) said is there for people to judge. With PM contradicting Home Minister (Amit Shah) publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing the fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong," she tweeted.

During a rally in New Delhi earlier in the day, Modi made a reference to a speech of Banerjee in Parliament against infiltration into the state, and attacked the CM for "changing" her stand due to "vote bank politics". "These leaders changed their stand and all their love and sympathy for these refugees vanished," Modi said.

ALSO READ | 'Lies, lies, lies... don't believe Congress on CAA, NRC': PM Modi slams oppn for spreading rumours

WATCH | Mamata Banerjee responds to PM Modi's allegation, says people will decide who is speaking the truth