'His great ideals will...': PM Modi pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 160th birth anniversary

Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his 160th birth anniversary. Remembering the iconic spiritual figure, the Prime Minister said his great ideals and ideas will continue to guide the people of the country.

"His (Vivekananda's) life, patriotism, spiritualism and dedication will always inspire," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The Prime Minister has often mentioned Vivekananda as a major influence on him.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also inaugurate the 'National Youth Festival' in Karnataka to mark the day.

President Murmu also pays tributes

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also paid tributes to Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. "My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary! An iconic personality who combined spirituality and patriotism, he propagated Indian values globally. His life and teachings continue to inspire youth to follow their dreams and achieve greater goals," the President tweeted.

About National Youth Day

Every year, National Youth Day is celebrated on January 12 to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He is considered to be one of the greatest leaders in India and his ideology has inspired many. One of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda believed in the power of youth.

The 26th National Youth Festival will be held from 12th to 16th January, 2023 at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka and is being organized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka. The theme of the festival this year is 'Viksit Yuva Viksit Bharat'.

