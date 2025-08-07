PM Modi, President Lula reaffirm commitment to strengthen India-Brazil 'strategic partnership' PM Modi posted on X and said, "I had a productive conversation with President Lula and thanked him for the gracious hospitality that made my visit to Brazil very memorable and meaningful. We are committed to further enhancing our strategic partnership in sectors like trade, energy, technology etc."

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil on August 7 (Thursday), marking another step in the ongoing cooperation between the two nations. During the conversation, PM Modi fondly recalled his visit to Brazil last month, expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality that made the trip both memorable and meaningful.

Focus on expanding cooperation across key sectors

Building on the foundation laid during the recent visit, both leaders agreed to deepen collaboration in multiple crucial areas, including trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people connections. They underscored the importance of a strong, people-centric partnership between Global South nations, highlighting that such cooperation benefits all parties involved.

Dialogue on regional and global affairs

Beyond bilateral issues, PM Modi and President Lula exchanged views on various regional and global challenges and opportunities of mutual interest, reflecting their shared commitment to address international matters cooperatively.

Commitment to ongoing engagement

The leaders concluded their conversation with a mutual agreement to maintain close contact, signalling their intent to continue advancing the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership to new heights in the months and years ahead.