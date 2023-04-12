PM Modi praises Rajasthan CM Gehlot, says, 'Despite ongoing political crisis in state...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE PM Modi onboard Vande Bharat

PM praises Gehlot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday rolled out some good words for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and referred to him as a 'friend'. In an apparent dig at the Congress and appreciation for the Rajasthan CM, the PM praised Gejlot for attending the launch event of the state's first Vande Bharat Express despite the ongoing political crises in his Congress party. The Vande Bharat launch function was organised at the Jaipur junction rail station. It was attended by Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and others.

"I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji as he is going through many political crises these days but despite that, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him," Modi said.

Referring to the railway minister and the chairman of the Railway Board both being from Rajasthan, the prime minister said, "And I want to say Gehlot ji that you have laddoos in both your hands... the railway minister is from Rajasthan and the chairman of the Railway Board is also from Rajasthan." "The work which should have been done immediately after independence has not been done till now... but you have so much faith in me that you have put that work in front of me today. This is your belief … your faith is the strength of my friendship. I thank you for the trust you have in friendship," Modi added.

EARLIER PRAISES

This is not the first time that PM had some good words for Gehlot. In December while chairing a digital meeting of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors, PM Modi appreciated the fine arrangements made for G20 meetings at Udaipur.

Earlier too, Modi had praised Gehlot during the Covid-19 period, when he had appreciated the management of the pandemic by the CM and described it as an example for the whole country.

