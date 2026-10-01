PM Modi praises flydubai pilot for saving over 170 passengers onboard: 'India is proud of Captain Machchhar'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a "HERO" after he helped avert a potentially catastrophic incident aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Machchhar was seriously injured during a violent confrontation with his co-pilot but continued to act to protect the passengers on board.

The incident took place on Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday ( September 30). The Boeing 737 was carrying 174 passengers when an altercation broke out inside the cockpit while the aircraft was flying towards Tel Aviv.

According to accounts from Israeli officials and passengers, the co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The situation became even more critical when the plane suddenly lost thousands of feet in altitude before passengers and crew members intervened.

PM Modi calls Captain Machchhar a hero

Reacting to the incident, PM Modi praised the Indian captain's courage and said his actions helped prevent a major tragedy. "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar," PM Modi wrote in a post on X. The Prime Minister also wished the injured pilot a speedy recovery, praying for "speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health".

What happened inside the Flydubai cockpit?

The flight was cruising at around 34,000 feet when it suddenly began a steep descent at about 10:51 am IST, according to flight-tracking data. The aircraft reportedly descended at a rate of nearly 23,000 feet per minute at one stage, reaching an altitude of approximately 15,600 feet.

The dramatic drop occurred around the same period when the confrontation inside the cockpit was unfolding. Reports said Machchhar was stabbed while attempting to prevent his co-pilot from taking control of the aircraft.

The aircraft later stabilised after passengers and crew members intervened. Two other flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers also helped take control of the aircraft. The flight was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. The exact sequence of events inside the cockpit and the motive behind the alleged attack are still being investigated. Saudi authorities are questioning the co-pilot, while Flydubai has said the investigation must establish all the facts before conclusions are drawn.

Captain Smit Machchhar undergoes surgery in Saudi Arabia

Captain Machchhar is currently recovering at a hospital in Tabuk after undergoing surgery for the injuries sustained during the confrontation. Reports said his condition is stable. His family has also travelled from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia to be with him during his recovery. The Indian government is in touch with both the Saudi Arabian and UAE governments regarding the pilot's condition and the wider investigation. Machchhar's actions have drawn praise from several leaders and officials after he reportedly continued to protect those on board despite being seriously injured.

Passengers helped overpower the attacker

The crisis did not end with Machchhar's intervention. Passengers and crew members reportedly entered the cockpit and helped overpower the attacking co-pilot. The presence of additional flydubai pilots among the passengers proved important after the confrontation. They were able to assist with the aircraft's operation and help bring the plane safely to Tabuk. The incident could have had far more serious consequences given the aircraft's sudden loss of altitude and the reported struggle over control of the flight deck. All passengers were ultimately able to leave the aircraft safely after the emergency landing.

Flydubai suspends Israel flights amid investigation

Following the incident, Flydubai announced that it would temporarily suspend flights to and from Israel while the investigation continues. In a statement, the airline said the suspension was being implemented in coordination with the relevant authorities following the incident involving FZ1073 on September 30. "The safety and wellbeing of our passengers, crew and operations remain our highest priority. This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident."

Flydubai said it would continue cooperating with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders during the investigation. The airline added that it would assess the suspension as more information becomes available. "We are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and maintaining the highest safety standards across our network. We remain in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders and will review the suspension as more information becomes available," flydubai wrote. "We apologise to passengers whose travel plans have been affected and are working to provide support and alternative arrangements where possible," the airline added.

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