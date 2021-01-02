PM Modi's popularity intact over the last six years: Javadekar

Image Source : PTI Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader with a definite vision for the development of the country and he launches programmes to make that vision a success. Quoting surveys done by several agencies, the minister on Saturday said Prime Minister Modi is the first such global leader whose popularity hasn't diminished or has been rising over the last six years.

Javadekar told mediapersons at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday: "America's leading survey firm 'Morning Consult' has assessed the approval ratings of the leaders of 13 major democracies. In that Prime Minister Modi has received an approval rating of 55 per cent."

The Union Minister said that in the last six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only such global leader whose popularity has continuously been on the rise. "The people of the country have great trust in him. The ratings show the popularity of Prime Minister Modi in the country. The work undertaken in the country during the coronavirus pandemic became an example for the rest of the world."

