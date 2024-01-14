Pongal depicts emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi extends greetings at celebration event

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 14) addressed a programme on Pongal celebrating vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, in the national capital and extended the greetings on the occasion.

"The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow, Magh Bihu is also coming, I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals," he said.

While taking part in the Pongal celebrations at the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi, he said that he feels like celebrating Pongal with his own kith and kin.

"Wish you all a very happy Pongal! On this pious occasion, I wish happiness, prosperity and contentment to flow in your lives. Today, I feel like I am celebrating Pongal with my own kith and kin," he said.

Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that Pongal depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"This emotion of unity will give strength to the 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047..." he said.

