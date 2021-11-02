PM Modi plays drums with members of Indian community in Glasgow, Scotland | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, @ANI PM Modi plays drums as he greets the Indian diaspora at Glasgow, Scotland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday played drums along with members of the Indian community who had gathered to bid him goodbye before his departure for India from Glasgow, Scotland. The Prime Minister attended the G20 meeting and COP26 key climate summit where he presented India's vision for pursuing a sustainable future.

PM Modi also interacted with young children as he departed from the hotel in Glasgow for the airport to return to India. The Prime Minister departed for India from Glasgow, Scotland after attending COP26 climate conference.

"Departing after 2 days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for next 50 years," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance as part of important aspects in infrastructure creation during a roundtable event initiated by US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit.

Prime Minister Modi participated in a Build Back Better for the World (B3W) roundtable, which included addresses by Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"It was a productive Build Back Better for the World (B3W) session hosted by @POTUS @JoeBiden and @vonderleyen," Modi tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Prime Minister underlined the need to ensure four aspects in infrastructure creation: Climate resilience, incorporating traditional knowledge; prioritising poor and vulnerable; and sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

"Prime Minister Modi spoke about climate change, incorporating traditional knowledge, prioritising the poor and the vulnerable and sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters at a briefing.

India has been objecting to Chinese infrastructure building in its neighbourhood under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Under the BRI, China and Pakistan are building many infrastructure projects, including in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

