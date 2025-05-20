Why is PM Modi's photo appearing on train tickets? Here's what Indian Railways has to say The ticket features a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by a caption highlighting 'Operation Sindoor'. The Opposition is accusing the BJP-led government of using the military operation for political gains.

New Delhi:

A political controversy has erupted over Indian Railways tickets displaying 'Operation Sindoor' along with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress on Monday had alleged that using the Prime Minister's photo on Railways tickets featuring 'Operation Sindoor' is like selling the valour of the Army as a product for political gains.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, posted a ticket with Modi's picture on his X account. "Even the valour of the Army is being sold like a product for political gains. Here's a fresh example of how the Central government has become advertisement-dependent. Operation Sindoor is being used as a tool for the Prime Minister's promotion on railway tickets," he stated.

"Until now, only BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh were disrespecting the Army, but now even the Prime Minister has joined their ranks," he alleged.

(Image Source : X/@IYCTELANGANA)PM Modi's photo on a train ticket

What did the Railways say?

Defending the move, the Railway Ministry said that featuring PM Modi's image "saluting the heroes of Operation Sindoor" on train tickets is meant as a tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers. The ministry also noted that, besides using the PM's photo on tickets, railway divisions and zones across the country have actively celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor through various events and activities held at railway stations.

"The hon'ble prime minister salutes the heroes of Operation Sindoor and celebrates its success," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, told news agency PTI when asked about tickets displaying PM Modi in a saluting pose with a mention of the operation.

"Top stations across the country were beautifully decorated with the tricolour. In several divisions, schoolchildren participated in painting competitions centred around the theme of Operation Sindoor. Public display systems at several stations played video clippings highlighting the bravery of soldiers during this operation," he said.

Kumar noted that stations such as Jammu, Pathankot, New Delhi, and Srinagar, among others, have adopted the colours of military fatigues for concrete benches and other station facilities to honour the armed forces.

A railway official from the Jammu division said, "Some divisions also decorated stations in vermilion colour to mark the success of Operation Sindoor." One of such station was Pathankot and the picture was posted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his X handle with the message, "'Rang Ye Sindoor Ka' (This is the colour of vermilion)."

Railway salutes soldiers with Sainik Samman benches at stations

Railway officials stated that certain stations, including New Delhi, have gone a step further by painting benches in camouflage colours and designating them exclusively for use by defence personnel. "We have written 'Sainik Samman' (respect for soldiers) on these concrete benches that have been reserved for defence personnel. Seats in the waiting lounge have also been dedicated to our forces," said Himanshy Upadhaya, the Chief Public Relation Officer of the Northern Railway.

According to a recent press statement from the Jammu Division, "Benches at all main stations such as Jammu, Samba, Mukeria, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Kathua were painted in the dress code colour of the Indian soldiers and Sainik Samman was also written on them as a tribute to the courage and bravery of the soldiers."

Officials from the North Central Railway zone said that besides decorating stations and colouring concrete benches, they held 'Tiranga Yatra' with the help of Scouts and Guides and the volunteers of civil defence. "These events were extremely successful and a lot of youngsters participated in it. We also displayed video clippings of patriotic songs and events on public display systems at a majority of NCR stations," said Shashi Kant Tripathi, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: