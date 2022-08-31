PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi, attends programme at Union Minister Piyush Goyal's residence

Follow us on Image Source : @PBNS_INDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevails.

Modi also attended a religious programme at his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal's residence. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and businessman Sunil Bharti Mittal also attended the puja there.

"Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us," the prime minister said in a tweet.

"Michhami Dukkadam! Samvatsari emphasises on forgiveness. May there be no ill-feelings towards anyone. May the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevail," he added.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god associated with wisdom and an auspicious beginning.

