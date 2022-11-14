PM Modi pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary; Here's what he said...

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), Jawaharlal Nehru (right)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Modi extended wishes and said, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation."

Born in 1889, Nehru was one of the most influential Congress leader and freedom fighters who served as the country's first prime minister. He passed away while holding office in 1964. He served a term from August 1947 to May 1964 and remains the longest-serving Indian prime minister till date.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day. Following the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

Earlier, Congress paid rich tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying 21st century India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.

