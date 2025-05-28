PM Modi pays tribute to Savarkar on his birth anniversary: 'Nation can never forget his courage and struggle' A hero to Hindu nationalists, he is credited with developing the political framework of Hindutva and was a prolific author and poet.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary, saying a grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle. He also called Savarkar "a true son of Mother India".

PM Modi said even the harshest torture from the colonial British power could not dent his dedication to the motherland, and that his sacrifices and commitment will serve as a beacon for the building of a developed India.

True son of Mother India

"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland. The grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement. His sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to be a guide in the creation of a developed India", PM Modi wrote in his 'X' post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to Veer Savarkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. In his 'X' post, Amit Shah believed that Veer Savarkar devoted his whole life towards freeing the Indian society from the "scourge of untouchability and binding it in a strong thread of unity."

"Swatantryaveer Savarkar ji, who crossed the pinnacle of courage and restraint for the freedom of the motherland, made an unforgettable contribution in making national interest an all-India consciousness. Savarkar ji, who made the freedom struggle of 1857 historic with his writings, could not be shaken by the harsh tortures of the British. On his birth anniversary, on behalf of the grateful nation, we offer our heartfelt tributes to Veer Savarkar Ji, who devoted his whole life to freeing the Indian society from the scourge of untouchability and binding it in a strong thread of unity", the 'X' post said.

About Veer Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik. Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer and was popularly known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Before his imprisonment in the Andaman Islands under harsh conditions, Savarkar actively advocated for revolutionary means to secure India's independence from British rule. Regarded as a hero by Hindu nationalists, he is known for formulating the ideological foundation of Hindutva.

Criticised by secular parties like the Congress for his advocacy of Hindutva, Savarkar has been a venerable figure for the ruling BJP.

Savarkar was a prominent leader of the Hindu Mahasabha and began his involvement in the Indian freedom struggle during his school years, continuing his activism at Fergusson College in Pune.

Deeply inspired by nationalist leader Lokmanya Tilak, he later became associated with revolutionary groups such as India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the UK.

Savarkar authored several works advocating armed resistance against British rule, including The Indian War of Independence, a book on the 1857 uprising, which was subsequently banned by the British authorities.

Also Read:

Also Read: