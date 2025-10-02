PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been passionately promoting swadeshi, said buying products made by Indians will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary today. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Prime Minister said that the Father of the Nation's ideals transformed the course of human history.

In a post on social media X, the Prime Minister said that Gandhi demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as essential means of empowering people. We will keep following his path in our quest to build a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as Mahatma Gandhi, was the pioneer of non-violent resistance. Through his philosophy of ahimsa and satyagraha, he mobilised millions of Indians to participate in the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi, just months after India attained independence. His life and sacrifice continue to be remembered across the world as a symbol of peace and human dignity.

PM Modi pays tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri

PM Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. He lauded him as an extraordinary statesman whose integrity, humility, and determination strengthened India.

"He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," the Prime Minister said.

Shastri was born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904 and rose to become the country's prime minister after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru. His honesty and leadership of the country in his short stint as prime minister during which India fought a war with Pakistan, earned him universal praise.

Shastri, deeply influenced by Gandhi's teachings, rose from humble beginnings to become Prime Minister and was widely admired for his simplicity, honesty and ability to connect with the common people. His legacy continues to inspire India's pursuit of self-reliance and progress.

