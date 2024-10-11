Friday, October 11, 2024
     
PM Modi pays tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on birth anniversary

The Prime Minister highlighted the enduring impact of Narayan’s personality and ideals, emphasizing that they will continue to inspire generations to come.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 11:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on social media. In a tweet, Modi praised Narayan for his lifelong commitment to fostering positive change in India and society.

