PM Modi pays tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on 10th death anniversary, hails him as an 'inspiring visionary' Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in the coastal town of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a humble family. Through relentless dedication and perseverance, he carved a remarkable path for himself, ultimately rising to serve as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.

New Delhi:

On the 10th death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to the former President of India, remembering him as an inspiring visionary, an extraordinary scientist, mentor, and a true patriot.

Nation remembers Dr Kalam on his 10th death anniversary

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “On his death anniversary, we pay homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. His dedication to our nation was exemplary. His thoughts motivate the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong India.”

A life of humble beginnings and remarkable achievements

Born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a modest family, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam rose through the ranks with sheer determination and hard work. He went on to become India’s 11th President, serving from 2002 to 2007.

Before entering public office, Dr Kalam was already a towering figure in Indian science and technology. As the Project Director of India’s first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), he successfully placed the Rohini satellite into orbit in 1980, marking India’s entry into the elite Space Club.

Architect of India’s missile programme

Dr Kalam played a central role in developing India’s strategic missile systems, including the AGNI and PRITHVI missiles, and was instrumental in building indigenous capabilities in critical technologies. His efforts at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laid the foundation for India’s self-reliant defence and space programs.

Champion of youth and education

Beyond his scientific contributions, Dr Kalam was known for his deep passion for youth empowerment and nation-building. He authored several best-selling books, including Wings of Fire, Ignited Minds, and India 2020, which continue to inspire millions of students and young professionals.

Legacy lives on

Dr Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015, while doing what he loved- addressing students in Shillong. Ten years on, his legacy remains alive in the hearts of Indians. Revered as the "People’s President," he is celebrated for his humility, vision, and unwavering commitment to India's progress.