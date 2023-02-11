PM Modi pays homage to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "We will never forget his efforts for national progress and serving the poor," said PM Modi on the death anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Deendayal Upadhyaya, an ideologue of the ruling BJP, on his 55th death anniversary. The PM said that Upadhyaya's vision inspired the government to work for the marginalised. An RSS functionary, Upadhyaya was among the founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later morphed into the BJP. He remained the president of the BJP until he was killed under mysterious circumstances during a train journey in 1968.

Modi has credited Upadhyaya's vision of 'antyodaya' and 'integral humanism' as the inspiration behind his government's welfare initiatives.

"I pay homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Punya Tithi. We will never forget his efforts for national progress and serving the poor. Inspired by his vision, we are working round the clock to ensure the fruits of development reach the marginalised and the downtrodden," PM Modi tweeted.

Deendayal Upadhyaya was born on the 15th of September, 1916, in the sacred region of Brij of the village Nagla Chandraban in Mathura. The Concept of Integral Humanism has been his main contribution to the development of both individual and society.

