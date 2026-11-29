New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 29) said the Women's Reservation Bill is the "need of the hour" and accused some political parties of placing their interests above the national interest, asserting that women and the country have to bear the consequences of such an approach.

Women's Reservation Bill 'need of the hour': PM Modi

In a video message on X, PM Modi reiterated the BJP-led NDA government's commitment to women's empowerment, saying that securing representation for women has been a decades-long struggle and that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act and commonly called the Women's Reservation Bill) is the need of the hour.

He said the struggle to secure representation for Nari Shakti (women's power) had been going on for decades and that he had also been striving towards this goal for years, asserting that the BJP-NDA's resolve to empower Nari Shakti was "unshakeable"

"The struggle to secure representation for Nari Shakti (women power) has been going on for decades. For years, I have also been among those striving for this. The BJP-NDA's resolve for the empowerment of Nari Shakti is unshakeable. For us, the national interest is supreme. But when party interest becomes everything for some people, when party interest becomes bigger than the national interest, then Nari Shakti and the national interest have to bear its brunt," he said.

Referring to the Women's Reservation Bill, the Prime Minister said it was essential to fulfil the aspirations of women and secure the country's future. "The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is the need of the hour. Our inner strength is invincible. For the dreams of half the population and for the future of the country, we must fulfill this resolve," he added.

Women's Reservation Bill

The BJP-led government is scheduled to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026, during a Special Session of Parliament. The proposed legislation seeks to implement one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies alongside a 50 per cent expansion of seats and a freeze on delimitation until 2051.

The bills would be tabled by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and the government has urged opposition parties to ensure their passage in the House.

But the Congress has strongly criticised the move, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi calling it a move to steal elections and ensure that the BJP stays in power permanently.

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