PM Modi on US tariffs: 'No matter how much pressure comes, will not allow harm to farmers'

Ahmedabad :

In an indirect reference to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. He added that no matter how much pressure comes, his government will keep increasing strength to withstand it.

"Today in the world, everyone is busy doing politics based on economic interests. From this land of Ahmedabad, I will tell my small entrepreneurs, my small shopkeeper brothers and sisters, my farmer brothers and sisters, my animal husbandry brothers and sisters and I am saying this on the land of Gandhi. Be it the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or animal keepers of my country, for everyone, I promise you again and again, your interests are paramount for Modi. My government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand. Today, the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is getting a lot of energy from Gujarat and behind this are two decades of hard work,” he said.

Operation Sindoor a symbol of valour of Indian Army

Talking about Operation Sindoor which India launched after Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said the Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of the valour of our army and the willpower of India of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan.

“Charkhadhari Mohan, our revered Bapu had shown the path of prosperity of India through Swadeshi. Here we have Sabarmati Ashram. This Ashram is a witness to the fact that the party that enjoyed power for decades in his name crushed the soul of Bapu. What did it do with Bapu's mantra of Swadeshi? Today, you would not have heard the words Swachhata or Swadeshi from the mouths of those who drive their vehicles day and night in the name of Gandhi for the last several years. This country is not able to understand what has happened to their understanding,” he said.

PM Modi says India does not spare terrorists and their masters

PM Modi said India does not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding. “The world has seen how India avenged Pahalgam. They wiped them out in just 22 minutes. We went hundreds of kilometres inside and attacked the centre of terrorism," he added.

PM Modi talked about curfew during locking in Gujarat and said "Today's young generation has not seen those days when curfews were imposed here almost every day. It was difficult to do business here. An atmosphere of unrest was maintained. Ahmedabad is one of the safest cities in the country and you all have done this. Whatever atmosphere of peace and security has been created in Gujarat, we are seeing its pleasant results everywhere. Today, every kind of industry is expanding in Gujarat. The whole of Gujarat is proud to see how our state has become a manufacturing hub..."

In the meantime, the Prime Minister’s Office will convene a high-level meeting on August 26 to review measures for Indian exporters facing the impact of tariffs in the United States. The meeting is expected to be chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

From Wednesday, Indian goods entering the US market will face a 50% tariff after Washington doubled existing duties, heightening cost pressures on exporters.

